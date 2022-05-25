Utkal University: Nursing students protest over 2nd Campus woes

Bhubaneswar: Scores of B.Sc nursing students on Tuesday staged a demonstration on Utkal University campus in Bhubaneswar over lack of basic facilities at the second campus of the varsity at Chandikhole in Jajpur district.

The students blocked the road by shutting the main gate and later sat on a dharna infront of the vice-chancellor’s office. They alleged that they are being deprived of clinical education even after three years of taking admissions.

The B.Sc nursing course at the second campus in Chandikhole is being managed by Shrusrutam Charitable Trust. However, students have been demanding that Utkal University authorities should take over the management of the course.