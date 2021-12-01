Utkal University Hosts Round Table Conference On Quality Journalism Education

Bhubaneswar: A Round Table Conference on Quality Journalism Education, Media Ethics, and Social Justice was hosted by the Department of Sociology, Utkal University, in collaboration with UNESCO and WJEC was held on 1st December 2021.

The programme started with Dr. Tanaya Mohanty, the Host introducing the theme and the guest for the first session.

Prof. Sabita Acharya, vice-chancellor, Utkal University inaugurated the Round table discussion and released the Book “Media Ethics and Social Justice”, edited by Dr. Tanaya Mohanty and published by Elite Press.

Prof. Navaneeta Rath moderated the first session of the Round Table. The prominent speakers in the first session of the conference were Prof. Maitrayee Chaudhuri, Prof. Basant Kumar Mallik, Prof. Mrinal Chatterjee, Mr. Rajaram Satpathy, Mr. Sandeep Mishra, and Jayanti Buruda.

The programme was live-streamed on Youtube in the Sociology Department channel.

Similarly in the 2nd session Prof. Sunetra Sen Narayan, Ms. Kasturi Ray, Dr. Pranta Pratik Patnaik, and Dr. Bidu Bhusan Dash gave their deliberations. The programme was successfully convened by Dr. Tanaya Mohanty, Department of Sociology. Prof. Navaneeta Rath and Prof. Bhaswati Pattnaik moderated the programme.

While HOD Sociology Dr. Rabindra Garada gave the Vote of Thanks after the first session and Mrs. Sasmita Soren introduced the guests of the second session to the forum.

The programme was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sabita Acharya and Dr. Abhay Kumar Nayak gave the valedictory address.

Other Faculties Dr. Roma Ranu Dash, Mr. Manas Dakua students have managed the programme effectively.