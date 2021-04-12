Utkal University: Four More Students Test COVID +Ve

Bhubaneswar: At least four more students of Utkal University here tested positive for COVID-19 a day after a Sociology Department student of the varsity contracted the virus, reports said.

Two students of Chemistry Department and one each of MCA and Economics departments have tested positive for the virus. They have been admitted to the Capital Hospital in the city for treatment.

The two students of MCA and Economics departments are inmates of Gopabandhu Boys Hostel.

Following the detection of COVID case at the Utkal University yesterday, the authorities deferred the upcoming first semester examination of PG programme till further orders.

Earlier, hundreds of students of Utkal University blocked National Highway-16 near Vani Vihar Square protesting the decision of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to close the hostels of government and private educational institutions.

Following the protest, the Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo put the decision on hold.