StateTop NewsTop Posts

Utkal University drops from ‘A+’ to ‘A’ in (NAAC) grading

By Pragativadi News Service
94

Bhubaneswar: Utkal University in Odisha has dropped from A+ to A in the freshly released National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading.

Utkal University’s NAAC grade dropped to A as it scored 3.16 CGPA in the 3rd cycle of accreditation. It had secured A+ grade with 3.53 CGPA in 2016. Academicians said it reflects on the teaching-learning standard of the varsity.

The varsity was last accredited as A+ in an assessment by NAAC in 2016.The NAAC has been set up to facilitate volunteering institutions to assess their performance vis-a-vis set parameters and a process that provides space for participation of the institution.

Pragativadi News Service 20546 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking