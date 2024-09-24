Bhubaneswar: Utkal University Odisha has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Northeastern University Boston to foster student entrepreneurship and innovation.

A new initiative has been launched to set up dedicated centres for this purpose. Utkal University will enrol 3000 students in this program, which is available to both postgraduate and undergraduate students. Additionally, the enrollment opportunity will be extended to affiliated colleges under Utkal University.

Furthermore, 10 university students will participate in an educational tour each academic year, in a bid to acquire additional knowledge.

“The New Education Policy (NEP) 2024 is designed to incorporate vocational education into the school curriculum, helping students become skilled professionals and entrepreneurs,” said Utkal Vice-chancellor Prof. Sabita Acharya.

Prof. Acharya also mentioned that the university acts as a catalyst, encouraging students to seek advanced education in entrepreneurship.

Earlier, under the leadership of the former Vice-chancellor, measures were implemented to create innovation and startup hubs at the university. Utkal University plans to conduct teacher and student exchange programs. The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Uchhatar Siksha Abhiyan (PM-RUSA) 3.0 will fund the program.