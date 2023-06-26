Utkal University Announces +3 Results; Check Details

Bhubaneswar: The results of +3 (Arts, Science, Commerce) last semester examination under Utkal University were announced today.

A total of 25351 students appeared for the test in Arts stream out of which 1,9770 have cleared the exam. Results of 3534 students have been kept withheld. Total pass rate stands at 90.62%.

Similarly, out of total 13,693 students attended the exam in Science, 11,671 have successfully cleared the test. Results of 1441 are withheld. Total pass per centage is 95.26%.

Likewise, 3185 candidates have passed the examination in Commerce stream out of 4172 students. Results of 605 students are not declared. Pass rate stands at 89.29%.

Honours wise toppers list and colleges is given below—-