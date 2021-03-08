Utkal Divas 2021: Preparatory meet held today

Bhubaneswar: A state-level preparatory meet for Utkal Divas or Odisha Day 2021 was held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Pradip Kumar Jena here on Monday.

The meeting discussed topic relating to Prabhat Pheri, cultural programmes, competitions among students and photo exhibition. In all, nearly 20 proposals were discussed during the meeting.

The Utkal Divas will be celebrated at Utkal Kalamandap and every minute details will be completed with adherence to COVID guidelines. The cultural fete will be organized with the participation of select artistes of the state.

The Raj Bhavan, Sachivalaya, Vidhan Soudha, Rabindra Mandap and other buildings will be decorated with colourful lights. The security system of the state will be beefed up during the celebration of Odisha Divas.

Firefighters will be pressed into service to meet possible eventualities relating to fire mishaps. The Capital Hospital has arranged ambulance service. The occasion will be marked by competitions by the school, college students and divyang personalities will be honoured for their achievements in different fields. The programme will be telecast live through DD and other channels.

Odisha Day will also be celebrated in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Culture, Bishnupad Sethi, Information and public relations Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh and other senior officials.