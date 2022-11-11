Utkal Bidwat Parishad Urges Prez Murmu For Shri Jagannatha Museum Cum Interpretation Center at Puri

Puri: A delegation of Utkal Bidwat Parishad, a Puri-based cultural outfit, on Thursday submitted a letter of demand to the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu urging her to ensure the establishment of a second campus of Central School and Shri Jagannatha Museum Cum Interpretation Center at Puri.

In the letter, the outfit apprised the President stating: We all know it very well that Puri is the divine headquarter of Lord Jagannath and a place of extreme faith for of Hindus. In ancient times Puri, the holy abode of Lord Jagannath was a place of knowledge and culture.

The outfit put forth two requests for the kind consideration of the President. First, to establish a 2nd Campus of Central School at Puri, so that more numbers of meritorious students can be benefitted. And, second to establish a Shri Jagannatha Museum cum interpretation centre at Puri.