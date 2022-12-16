Usha Padhee Returns From Central Deputation, Gets Charge Of Skill Development & Technical Education

Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha on Friday appointed 1996 batch IAS officer Usha Padhee as Principal Secretary of Skill Development and Technical Education.

She is allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Commerce & Transport Department.

She got the new assignment after returning from Central deputation.

The additional appointment of Hemant Sharmaas Principal Secretary of Skill Development & Technical Education Department and Bishnupada Sethi as Principal Secretary Commerce & Transport Department will stand terminated from the date Usha Padhee takes over, a notification issued by the General Administration department stated.

Sharma is allowed to remain in additional charge of Chairman, IPICOL and Chairman, IDCO.

Bishnupada Sethi has been appointed as Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department.