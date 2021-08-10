Useful Things To Help Improve Your Board Exam Results

Examinations are a crucial event in everyone’s life, however, some students don’t prepare properly which leads to a low grade in the subject. You can easily score full marks if you attempt the exam paper properly. Read on to learn some of the useful last-minute preparation tips that might help you improve your board exam scores:

Start preparing early – A lot of students tend to study just a day before an exam. This should be changed. Start your preparation earlier so that some of the load is reduced. Deal with small portions of the difficult subjects such as physics, chemistry and mathematics. This will ensure that everything gets covered and you won’t have to give an exam with incomplete preparation. Being prepared will help you stay stress-free as well as score well in your exam. Mark important questions and topics – CBSE exams tend to follow the curriculum mentioned in the NCERT books. It has been noted that the important topics or questions tend to reappear in examinations. Make a list of all the important questions and try to prepare detailed answers for each one of them. This will help you save time and retain answers in a physical form. At the time of the revision, do not forget to give importance to these questions. Prepare a list with all the important topics from all subjects. Mark these on the books and make sure to keep their notes together. You must remember and understand the concept. Use your knowledge to make judgments about the information. Keep working on them until the list is complete and you are finished understanding their concepts. When you are solving questions from your NCERT textbooks and you are stuck somewhere, you should refer to free NCERT solutions. Do not study new topics before exams – Do not waste your time trying to learn a new topic, right before the exam as this will impact you negatively. It is advised that children must not engage in studying new topics as it tends to drain the revision time. Attempt sample and previous year question papers – Try to solve questions from the sample and previous year question papers. These act as keys to success in getting full marks in the examinations. You can find both sample papers and previous year question papers on the internet for free. Solving these papers is enough to boost your preparations for the final examination. Take these papers seriously and solve them. After solving them, do check for answers and assess the scores. Previous year question papers not only help you analyse the difficulty level of the exam paper but also enable you to figure out the repeating sequence of questions that have a probability of showing up in the exam paper. Sample papers are useful because they help you find out your true level of preparation and how much your score range is. Prepare a revision plan – Develop a plan that will help you with the revision process. Divide time equally and devote it to every subject. Make sure that you give similar importance to all the subjects, otherwise you may lose marks. Focus on your weak points – You should analyse your weak points and focus on questions you face difficulty in solving. You should take a look at your previously written answer sheets to identify your weaknesses so that you can work on them. A lot of effort should be given to questions that you can’t solve in the first attempt. Try to understand and learn the concepts that these questions are based on and then solve them. Do a lot of hard work on these weak points and try to convert them into your strengths. Excessive work on weaker areas will help you attain full marks in the examinations. Write neatly – Try to write neatly as representation matters a lot. Practice your handwriting. Make sure it is legible and clean. How you write on your answer sheets makes a direct impact on your scores. Well written answers get more marks than untidy ones. Try to underline the important points of the answers and make boxes around numerical answers. Make sure that you draw neat and well-labelled diagrams in biology as they offer more marks. Write your answers in bullet points and give equal spacing between each point. Learn the importance of time management – Studies suggest that a lot of students aren’t able to complete their mathematics exam papers within duration because of their inefficiency to manage time appropriately. Try to reduce your sleeping hours from 8 to 6.5. Use that 1.5 hours judiciously to learn or revise something. Make use of your free periods in school to practice questions. Invest lots of time in self-study and making notes. This will not only help in saving time but also improve your understanding of the concepts. Try to study for more than 8 hours a day if you wish to score full marks in examinations. Be calm and confident – A lot of students aren’t able to score well because they are under-confident. They become anxious and can’t focus. Don’t lose your focus during the examinations and try to stay calm. Relax well a day before the examination and do not revise anything at night. Sleep properly for 7 hours and wake up early in the morning. Revise from your notes and do not pick any new topics. Make sure that you practice your diagrams and equations. Go to school with a relaxed and free mind. Read the question properly – Read every question three times during the examination and try to visualise the numerical. Write all the relevant equations and do not waste time adding irrelevant things. Attempt shorter questions first so that you can give an ample amount of time to lengthy questions. Do not lose focus and solve every question with the same level of concentration. Devise a plan and write the required information after assessing the type of question. Follow the step-by-step procedure while writing the answer. Make sure to give a glance at the answer for cross-checking after you’re finished completing it. Make sure you have attempted every question and not missed any detail.

With these simple yet useful tips, you will be able to score great marks in your board exams. You might feel nervous before the exam which is quite natural, but the most crucial thing is to trust your study method and you will be able to deal with everything. All the best!