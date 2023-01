Useful Cooking Hacks You Should Know

New Delhi: India’s top-notch chef Sanjeev Kapoor has shared cool recipes and cooking hacks that people who love to cook must try out.

Take A Look:

1.) Tip to easily peel your garlic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeev Kapoor (@sanjeevkapoor)

2.) How to easily make bread crumbs at home

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeev Kapoor (@sanjeevkapoor)

