Usain Bolt Loses Nearly $10 Million In Investment Fraud

Jamaican sprint legend and the world’s fastest man Usain Bolt has lost millions of dollars in a suspected fraud scheme. This has left him with almost nothing in the account that he opened with a Jamaican investment company.

Lawyers for the track and field star have stated that the $12 million has vanished from his account with a Jamaican investment firm and that they are prepared to take the case to court if necessary.

“The account was part of Bolt’s retirement and lifetime savings,” his lawyer, Linton P. Gordon said.

On January 16, it was reported that Usain Bolt had opened an account with a local Jamaican investment company, SSL in 2012 but had never made a withdrawal since then.

As per the report, Bolt is believed to have invested just slightly less than $10 million. However, a source revealed that he is now left with only $2,000.

Bolt is one among over 30 people who are believed to be a victim of fraud and whose SSL investments are believed to have been wiped out by a wealth adviser.

Jamaican Financial Services Commission (FSC) has launched an inquiry and the investment company has been placed under supervision.

SSL has also declared that its officials failed to catch the scammer. Reportedly, the company was unaware that the fraud impacted Bolt.