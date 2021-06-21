Usain Bolt, Girlfriend Kasi Bennett Welcome Twin Boys

New Delhi: Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett have welcomed twin boys and named them Saint Leo Bolt and Thunder Bolt.

The 34-year-old former sprinter took Instagram to share the news. The post shows a family photo, with Bolt sitting next to his partner Kasi Bennett, their daughter Olympia Lightning, and the newborn twins.

Notably, the couple welcomed their first child Olympia Lightning together last year.

Bolt will not be participating in this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games, having retired from the sport in 2017. This year’s competition will be the first Olympics since 2000 in which the sprinter won’t be seen on the track.