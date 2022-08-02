US Will Pay The Price If Nancy Pelosi Visits Taiwan, Warns China

Beijing: China has warned the USA and held the country responsible of any consequences as tensions around the Taiwan island region escalated hours ahead of the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s possible visit to the democratically governed island, claimed by China as its province.

The United States will ‘pay the price’ if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan during her Asia trip, China warned on Tuesday.

Pelosi is yet to officially confirm whether Taiwan is part of an ongoing Asia tour, but the US and Taiwanese media have reported it will happen.

“The US side will bear the responsibility and pay the price for undermining China’s sovereign security interests,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

Media reports said that Pelosi might land in Taiwan on Tuesday night even though there is no official word on her visit to Taiwan as she started her Asia tour on Monday with Singapore as first stop.

Her itinerary also includes Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, but reports of a possible Taiwan visit has enraged Beijing as it termed such a high-level visit as interference in China’s internal affairs.

According to Taiwanese media, armed forces stationed on the western islands have entered combat-ready phase two as tensions simmer over Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island. China has opposed the US official’s visit as it sees Taiwan as part of its own territory.

Taiwan Air Force fighter jets escorted a US government special flight carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She is set to become the highest-ranking elected US official to visit the island in more than 25 years.