US troops on high alert Ukraine stand-off

Washington: Some 8,500 combat-ready US troops are on high alert to deploy at short notice amid rising tension over Ukraine, the Pentagon says.

Russia continues to deny planning military action against Ukraine, despite massing 100,000 troops nearby.

President Biden held a video call with European allies on Monday as Western powers aim for a common strategy against Russian aggression.

The Pentagon said no decision had yet been made on whether to deploy troops.