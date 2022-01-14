Biden's Vaccine mandate
US Supreme Court blocks Biden's Vaccine mandate

By Haraprasad Das
Washington: The US Supreme Court has blocked President Joe Biden’s rule requiring workers at large companies to be vaccinated or masked and tested weekly.

The justices at the nation’s highest court said the mandate exceeded the Biden administration’s authority.

Separately they ruled that a more limited vaccine mandate could stand for staff at government-funded healthcare facilities.

The administration said the mandates would help fight the pandemic.

