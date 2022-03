US State Dept Issues Advisory, Says Moscow May ‘Detain’ Americans In Russia’

Washington: The US State Department has issued a travel advisory and said that Moscow “may single out and detain US citizens in Russia”.

The warning was “due to the unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces” as well as the potential for harassment of US citizens by Russian authorities, the travel advisory said, repeating calls for Americans traveling or living in Russia to leave “immediately.”

It comes days after a US diplomat was able to visit detained basketball star Brittney Griner, who has been held in Russian custody for more than a month.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion, was detained at a Moscow airport on February 17 on charges of carrying vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil in her luggage.

After being apprehended, Griner was immediately placed in a detention center, and last week a Russian court extended her arrest until May 19.