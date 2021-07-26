US Senator Slams China Over Hiding COVID-19 Facts

Washington: Slamming China for lying and covering up facts about the COVID-19, US Senator Tom Cotton said that Beijing has destroyed evidence about the pandemic origin.

He also hit out at World Health Organisation’s Director for denying that there was even a pandemic.

In an interview with Fox News, Cotton said, “It’s very unlikely that we’re going to get a definitive answer. Director has been in China’s back pocket from the very beginning, they’re the ones that sent the phoney commission to Wuhan earlier this year to investigate it.”

He also lashed out at the US President for not taking necessary steps against Beijing.

“What will President Biden do to lower the boom on China, hold them accountable for unleashing this plague on the world. There’s a lot we could be doing that we’re not doing” he added.

“The American people have elected Joe Biden and the members of Congress to make decisions for the US but the government has turned these decisions over to a bunch of public health bureaucrats,” he further added.