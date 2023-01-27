US Senator Presents Bill To Make Bitcoin Legal Tender

Washington: A US Senator from the state of Arizona tabled a bill to make Bitcoin a legal tender among multiple other crypto bills on January 25.

Wendy Rogers, an Arizona State Senator, believes that centralised digital money under the control of central bankers amounts to slavery. She added that the decentralisation of Bitcoin will be nothing short of freedom.

The crypto bills launched by her have been co-sponsored by Arizona state senate Republican colleagues such as Jeff Weninger and J.D. Mesnard.

The bill on making Bitcoin a legal tender defines cryptocurrency as “the peer-to-peer digital currency in which a record of transactions is maintained on the Bitcoin blockchain.” It also said that the new units of currency are generated from computational solutions to mathematical problems, operating independently of any central bank.

Rogers tweeted, “Launched my first crypto bills today.” She also said that Bitcoin is the best-performing asset in the world.

Her other bills suggest granting permission to state agencies to come “into an agreement with a cryptocurrency issuer to provide a method to accept cryptocurrency as a payment method.” These payments will also include fines, civil penalties, rent, rates, taxes, fees, charges, revenue, financial obligations, and other evaluations to ensure any amount payment.