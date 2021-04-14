US seeks to sink differences with India over warship passage

Washington: US has sought to sink the differences with India over warship passage saying it values India’s partnership.

Worthwhile to mention that the passage of the US warship through India’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) off the Lakshadweep coast had triggered displeasure between the two countries. India immediately registered its opposition through diplomatic channels.

The move evoked sharp reaction from India. It said the United Nation’s Convention on the Law of the Sea does not authorise other states to carry out military exercises of manoeuvres in “Exclusive Economic Zone”.