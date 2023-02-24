US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to India, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan next week

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to India, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from February 28 to March 3, the state department said on Thursday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will arrive in India on March 1. He will participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, which will focus on strengthening multilateralism and deepening cooperation on food, energy security, sustainable development, said US Department of State.

On February 28, he will visit Astana, Kazakhstan, where he will meet with senior Kazakh officials to deepen our bilateral cooperation. He then will participate in a C5+1 Ministerial with representatives of each of the five Central Asian states, to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Central Asian countries, and to collaborate with the region on solutions to shared global challenges.