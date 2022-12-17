US Says This After PM Modi’s Phone Call With Putin On Ukraine War

Washington: The United States has once again welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s position on the conflict in Ukraine.

India has always held that there should be cessation of all violence and the pursuit of the path of democracy.

State Department’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel during a press conference on Thursday said, ‘we would take PM Modi at his words and welcome those comments when they took place. Other countries will make their own decision on engagement with Russia. We continue to coordinate with allies to mitigate impacts of war.”

Patel was responding to questions on India’s position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and PM Modi’s call to end the war and pursue the path of diplomacy.

Earlier, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Samarkand, PM Modi had told Russian President Vladimir Putin that today is not the era of war., He also said that ways need to be found to address the problems of fuel security, foods and fertilisers.

Patel when asked about the role in stopping the Russian-Ukranian war said that any country that is interested in engaging in peace and is interested in ending this war must do so in close partnership with the partners or Ukraine.

The comments by the State Department came hours after PM Modi dialled Vladimir Putin on Friday.

“Following up on their meeting in Samarkand on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the two leaders reviewed several aspects of the bilateral relationship, including energy cooperation, trade and investments, defence and security cooperation, and other key areas,” a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

PM Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward. Prime Minister briefed President Putin on India’s ongoing Presidency of the G-20, highlighting its key priorities. He also looked forward to both countries working together during India’s Chairship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the PMO statement while citing the call said. Both leaders agreed to remain in regular touch with each other, the statement also read.