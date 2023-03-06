US Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Gary Rossington Dies

Washington: Guitarist Gary Rossington, the last remaining original member of US rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, has passed away. He was 71.

Rossington was a founding member of the Southern rock group best known for the 1974 song “Sweet Home Alabama.”

The band did not announce a cause of death, but Rossington had suffered a series of heart problems, including undergoing emergency heart surgery in 2021, according to a post from the group at the time.

Rossington was born in 1951 in the southern state of Florida, founding the first iteration of Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1964 with drummer Bob Burns and bassist Larry Junstrom.

The right-leaning rockers were among bands that took to the stage on the sidelines of the 2016 Republican convention.