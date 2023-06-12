US Restaurant Launches ‘Modi Ji Thali’ Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit

New Jersey: A New Jersey-based restaurant has launched an elaborate thaali meal in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s for upcoming state visit.

Named the ‘Modi ji Thali’ it showcases a diverse range of dishes from various parts of the country. The restaurant owner also plans to launch a second thali dedicated to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the coming days.

The dishes in the thali include khichdi, rasgulla, sarso da saag, dum aloo, idli, dhokla, chaach, papad and more. It also pays homage to the to the fact that 2023 has been dubbed the International Year of Millets. The menu curated by chef Shripad Kulkarni has made generous use of millets.

“We plan to launch this thali soon. I’m very positive that it’s going to gain popularity. Once this does well I also plan to launch a Dr Jaishankar Thali, because he too has that rockstar appeal amongst the Indian American community,” the restaurant said.

Prime Minister Modi will embark on his first state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in June. The US president and the First Lady will also host Modi at a state dinner on June 22.