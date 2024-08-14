US Refuses Visa
US Refuses Visa to Ayodhya Ram Lalla Sculptor Arun Yogiraj & Family

By Abinash Satpathy

The United States has refused entry visas to the distinguished sculptor Arun Yogiraj and his family. Yogiraj is celebrated for creating the esteemed Balarama statue for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Reports indicate that Yogiraj was slated to attend the World Kannada Conference 2024, organized by the Association of Kannada Kootas of America. This event is scheduled from August 30 to September 1 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Richmond, Virginia.

The visa denial came as a surprise and disappointment to Yogiraj’s family. Yogiraj states that he applied for the visa two months prior but was rejected on August 10, according to reports.

No official explanation for the visa refusals has been provided by the US Embassy.

