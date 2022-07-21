US Prez Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

Biden, who is fully vaccinated and twice boosted, has started taking Paxlovid, Pfizer’s antiviral drug used to minimize the severity of COVID-19.

This is the first time the 79-year-old president has tested positive, according to CNN.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden “will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.”