US President Joe Biden returns to the country after his visit to Israel

Washington: US president Joe Biden is back in the US after visiting Israel and affirming support for the country after it was attacked by Hamas.

Air Force One touched down at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, shortly after midnight Thursday morning ET.

In Israel, Biden met with Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog. He also met with first responders, families who lost loved ones in the attack and families whose relatives Hamas may be holding hostage in Gaza.

While he was in Israel, he also announced $100 million in new U.S. funding for humanitarian aid in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.