US President Joe Biden nominatea India American Richard Verma as deputy secretary of state

Washington: The United States President, Joe Biden, on Friday, nominated Indian-American lawyer diplomat Rich Verma to be Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources.

The 54-year-old is currently the Chief Legal Officer and Head of Global Public Policy at Mastercard. Before being nominated to the top diplomatic position in the State Department, Verma served as a former US ambassador to India from January 16, 2015, to January 20, 2017.

He would be the highest ranking Indian American in the State Department if confirmed by the US Senate. Verma served as Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs during the Obama government.