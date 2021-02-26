US President Biden’s bid to put old ally on a new footing

Washington: US President Joe Biden had a telephonic talk with Saudi King Salman in a bid to put the old ally on a new footing.

Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, pursued closer ties with Saudi Arabia. But, Biden is expected to take a much tougher stance on certain Saudi positions.

Worthwhile to mention that during the murder in 2018 inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s body was dismembered. The crown prince, has however, has denied involvement on the grave matter.

The authorities in Saudi Arabia has blamed Jamal’s death on a “rogue operation” by a team of agents sent to return him to the kingdom.Later a court tried and sentenced five individuals to 20 years in prison last September.