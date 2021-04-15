US President Biden Nominates 2 Indian-American Women To Key Posts

Washington: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his intent to nominate a top attorney and an executive, both Indian-American women, to key administration positions.

The nominations are being seen as a promotion for Meera Joshi and Radhika Fox who joined the administration on the very first day of the Biden presidency on January 20.

Joshi has been nominated for Administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in the Department of Transportation while Fox was nominated for Assistant Administrator for Water, Environmental Protection Agency, the White House said in a statement.

Joshi was appointed as the Deputy Administrator and senior official of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration on January 20, 2021.

The same day, Biden appointed Fox to the position of Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Water at the Environmental Protection Agency.