US President Biden had skin cancer removed

Washington: US President Joe Biden had a skin lesion removed from his chest in February that was a basal cell carcinoma – a common form of skin cancer – and no further treatment is needed, White House physician Kevin O’Connor said on Friday.

All cancerous tissue was successfully removed, the White House physician said in a letter, adding that Biden will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing healthcare but the site had healed.

Last month, doctors declared Biden, 80, healthy and “fit for duty” after a physical examination. They said at the time that a small lesion had been removed from his chest and sent for a biopsy.

Basal cells are among the most common and easily treated forms of cancer — especially when caught early. Dr. O’Connor said they don’t tend to spread like other cancers, but could grow in size, which is why they are removed.