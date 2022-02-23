US President Biden Announces 1st Tranche Of Economic Sanctions Against Russia Over Ukraine Crisis

Washington: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced sanctions against Russian banks and the country’s wealthy elite after what he said was Moscow’s launching of an invasion against Ukraine.

President Joe Biden, citing the “beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine,” announced a series of sanctions Tuesday against Russian financial institutions and the country’s elites, and threatened to squeeze the Russian economy even more if President Vladimir Putin – as Biden expects – moves further.

“This is a flagrant violation of international law and demands a firm response from the international community,” Biden said, referring to Putin’s Monday speech in which the Russian leader “bizarrely asserted” that two separatist regions of Eastern Ukraine “are no longer part of Ukraine.”

Not only did Putin move aggressively toward a full-on invasion of its western neighbour, but “he directly attacked Ukraine’s right to exist,” Biden said. “He indirectly threatened territory formerly held by Russia, including nations that today are thriving democracies and members of NATO, explicitly threatened war unless his extreme demands were met.”

The President joined the 27 European Union members who unanimously agreed on Tuesday to levy their own initial set of sanctions targeting Russian officials over their actions in Ukraine.

Germany also announced it was halting the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia — a lucrative deal long sought by Moscow but criticised by the US for increasing Europe’s reliance on Russian energy.

“None of us will be fooled” by Mr. Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the U.S. President said.