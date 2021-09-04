US Open: Sania Mirza-Rajeev Ram Crashes Out Of Mixed Doubles First Round

New York: The Indo-American pair of Sania Mirza and Rajeev Ram crashed out of the US Open mixed doubles after losing to Kveta Peschke and Kevin Krawietz in the first round.

The unseeded Mirza and Ram lost 3-6 6-3 7-10 to their opponents in just 61 minutes..

With this defeat, Mirza’s campaign folded at the last Grand Slam of the season as she had already crashed out of the women’s doubles event after losing the first round with American partner Coco Vandeweghe.

India’s Rohan Bopanna is still alive in the competition.

Bopanna and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig are scheduled to play their men’s doubles second round against Hugo Nys from Monaco and Arthur Rinderknech from France.