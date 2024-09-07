Taylor Fritz is on the verge of making history at the US Open 2024. If he wins the final on Sunday in New York, the 26-year-old will be the first American man to clinch a major title since Andy Roddick in 2003, ending a 21-year drought.

The 12th seed has fought hard, overcoming fellow American Frances Tiafoe in a five-set semi-final and defeating top seeds Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud to reach his first Grand Slam final. Yet, his greatest challenge lies ahead: Jannik Sinner, the No. 1 player in the PIF ATP Rankings, stands between him and triumph.

Sinner, the standout player of 2024, is preparing for his second major final on Sunday. The Italian won his first Grand Slam at the Australian Open in January and boasts an impeccable 5-0 record in tour-level finals this year.

The 23-year-old advanced past 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals in New York and overcame British player Jack Draper in the semi-finals, marking his 11th straight victory after winning his third ATP Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati last month. Despite a fall that injured his left wrist during his match against Draper, Sinner is optimistic it won’t affect his performance in the final.

Previously halted at the quarterfinals in majors four times, Fritz has found a new belief in this fortnight’s run. The first American man to reach a major final since Roddick at Wimbledon in 2009, he is eager to break the 21-year wait for an American Grand Slam champion and is confident he can challenge Sinner.

With their Lexus ATP Head2Head series tied at 1-1, both encounters on the hard courts of Indian Wells, Fritz aims to leverage the home crowd’s support in the 23,000-capacity Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday at 2 p.m. EDT. Reflecting on the positive trajectory of American tennis, Fritz looks forward to the championship match.

On Sunday, all eyes in the United States will be on Fritz, who needs to serve effectively and maintain aggression from the baseline to overcome Sinner, known for his solid defence and powerful shots from the corners.

Sinner has grown accustomed to the spotlight in 2024, securing more titles than any other player this year. With a season record of 54-5, the 23-year-old eagerly anticipates the challenge of facing an American opponent in New York.

Reaching the final has put Sinner at the forefront of the race for the ATP Year-End No. 1, presented by PIF. He leads by 2,185 points over Alexander Zverev in the PIF ATP Live Race To Turin, which indicates the frontrunner for the ATP Year-End No. 1 honour. A victory would extend his lead to 2,885 points.

As the first Italian man to make it to the New York championship match and a former Next Gen ATP Finals champion, Sinner aims to be the first since Guillermo Vilas in 1977 to win his first two Grand Slam titles in the same season.

Fritz, buoyed by his career’s biggest win at Indian Wells in 2022, hopes his recent momentum will carry him past the top-seeded Sinner. After his semifinal win, Fritz rose to No. 7 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings and is a strong contender for the Nitto ATP Finals, currently ranking fifth in the Race To Turin.

The upcoming match at 11.30 pm on Sunday promises to be a thrilling encounter. Will Fritz end the 21-year wait for an American male Grand Slam champion, or will Sinner continue his dominant form and secure his sixth title of the year?