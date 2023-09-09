US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic to take on Daniil Medvedev in final

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic will take on world No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in the US Open 2023 tennis final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Monday. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM IST.

The 36-year-old Djokovic is looking to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam tennis titles, the most by any player in history. Live streaming and telecast of the US Open 2023 tennis final will be available in India.

Novak Djokovic has won two Grand Slams this year – the Australian Open and the French Open. He also made the finals at Wimbledon, where the Serbian lost to Carlos Alcaraz.

In the US Open semi-final, second seed and three-time US Open winner Djokovic defeated local favourite Ben Shelton 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4) to reach his 10th final at Flushing Meadows.

In the other semi-final, Russian third seed and US Open 2021 winner Daniil Medvedev beat top seed and reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain 7-6(3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

The US Open 2023 final will be the 15th meeting between these two tennis stars. It will be a rematch of the 2021 US Open final where Danii Medvedev denied Djokovic a calendar-year Grand Slam by beating the Serb in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic leads the head-to-head between the two tennis players by 9-5. However, Medvedev prevailed the last time they locked horns, winning 6-4, 6-4 in the semi-finals of the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships.

In the US Open 2023 women’s singles final, sixth seed Coco Gauff of the USA will take on second seed Aryna Sabalenka. While Sabalenka is chasing her career’s second Grand Slam after the Australian Open earlier this year, Coco Gauff is gunning for her maiden Major title.

Live streaming of the Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev match will be available on Sony Liv. The US Open 2023 men’s singles tennis final will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels in India.