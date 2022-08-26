US Open 2022, Qualifiers: Yuki Bhambri Crashes Out In Second Round

New Delhi: Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri’s campaign at the US Open qualifiers came to an end after he suffered a straight-set defeat by Belgium’s Zizou Bergs in the second round.

The 30-year-old went down 3-6 2-6 to his Belgian opponent.

In the first set, the Indian managed to keep the scores levelled at 3-3. However, things changed after Belgian made it to 5-3 and won his next service to clinch the first set 6-3.

In the second set too, Bergs dominated Bhambri to pocket the final set with 6-2 scoreline.

Yuki played his first Grand Slam qualifier earlier this year at the Australian Open where he lost in the second round of qualifiers.

Earlier, on Wednesday, India’s highest-ranked men’s singles player, Ramkumar Ramanathan, and Sumit Nagal made early exits after losing their respective qualifying matches in straight sets.