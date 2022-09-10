US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Frances Tiafoe, To Clash With Casper Ruud In Finals

New York: Carlos Alcaraz outclassed Frances Tiafoe in the men’s singles second semi-final of US Open 2022 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium here on Saturday.

Alcaraz advanced to the semis after defeating Jannik Sinner in five sets in the quarter-final, while Tiafoe advanced to the final-4 after beating Andrey Rublev in three straight sets.

Now, Alcaraz will face Casper Ruud in the final of the men’s singles.

Notably, Ruud defeated Karen Khachanov with 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 scoreline in the first semi-final.

It will be world number seven Ruud’s second Grand Slam final of the season after finishing runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June.