US Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev wins first grand slam title, defeats Novak Djokovic in final

Daniil Medvedev made history and spoiled it simultaneously on Sunday, winning his first major title with a stunning 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory against Novak Djokovic in the US Open final, which prevented the World No. 1 from completing the Grand Slam.

World No. 2 is third Russian man to win a major title.

The Serbian star was trying to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four majors in one season and break a tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most major titles in history (20 each).

But Medvedev played calm, patient tennis to become the third Russian man to earn Slam glory, joining former Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin.

“First of all I want to say sorry for you fans and Novak. We all know what he was going for today,” Medvedev said during the trophy ceremony. “I’ve never said this anybody, but I will say it right now. For me, you are the greatest tennis player in history.”

Medvedev made his first major final two years ago at the US Open on the same court inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. On that occasion, the Russian suffered a heartbreaking five-set defeat against Nadal.

But this time, Medvedev controlled the match from the first game and earned the biggest win of his career after two hours and 15 minutes.