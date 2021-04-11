US on warship: Passage of warship doesn’t violate international law

New Delhi: The US said the passage of its warship through territorial waters off Lakshadweep Islands does not violate international law.

Worthwhile to mention that the US Navy on April 7 conducted a freedom of navigation operation in Indian waters without prior consent of the government of the day. India had already conveyed its concern to Washington through diplomatic channels.

The Ministry of External Affairs expressed its resentment through a statement saying the United Nation’s Convention on the Law of the Sea does not authorize other states to carry out military exercises in “Exclusive Economic Zone”.