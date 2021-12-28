US Officials Reduces COVID Isolation, Quarantine For All

New York: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shortened the isolation time for Americans infected with Covid-19 from 10 to five days.

“Given what we currently know about Covid-19 and the Omicron variant, CDC is shortening the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with Covid-19 to 5 days, if asymptomatic, followed by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others,” said the agency in a statement on Monday.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the country is about to see a lot of omicron cases.

Last week, the agency loosened rules that previously called on health care workers to stay out of work for 10 days if they test positive. The new recommendations said workers could go back to work after seven days if they test negative and don’t have symptoms. And the agency said isolation time could be cut to five days, or even fewer, if there are severe staffing shortages.

The CDC has also updated its recommendation of quarantine period for those exposed to Covid-19. For people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose or more than 2 months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and not yet boosted, CDC recommends quarantine for five days followed by strict mask use for an additional five days, Xinhua news agency reported.

Individuals who have received their booster shot do not need to quarantine following an exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure, said the agency.