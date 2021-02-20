US officially rejoins Paris climate accord

Washington: The United States officially rejoined the landmark international accord to limit global warming known as the Paris Agreement.

Hours after Joe Biden was sworn-in on January 20, President Joe Biden signed an executive order beginning the 30-day process for the US to reenter the global pact.

The US had officially exited the agreement late last year on former President Donald Trump’s orders, becoming the first and only country to formally pull out of the deal since it was adopted in 2015.

Rejoining the Paris Agreement is a significant step by the Biden administration to reverse the climate policies of the last four years, during which Trump rolled back or loosened many of the country’s bedrock environmental policies and regulations.