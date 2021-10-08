US nuclear submarine hits unknown ‘object’ in South China Sea

Washington: A nuclear-powered submarine of the United States Navy hit an unidentified “object” while submerged in international waters in the South China Sea, news agencies reported on Friday morning citing officials who are familiar with the development.

According to the reports, the US navy officials issued a statement on Thursday informing that there were “no life-threatening injuries” and that the submarine remains “fully operational”; however, the statement missed out on providing any clarity as to the nature of the object that the vessel encountered.

None of the sailors on board the USS Connecticut suffered life-threatening injuries, the Navy said in a brief statement.

The South China Sea is one world’s most disputed and economically significant waterways. China claims almost the entire area under its controversial nine-dash line and has built artificial islands and set up military outposts in recent years.

Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam and the Philippines also claim parts of the sea, as does Taiwan.