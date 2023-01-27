US Nominates Indian-Amerian Astronaut As Air Force Brigadier General

New Delhi: United States President Joe Biden has nominated Indian-American astronaut Raja J Chari for the appointment to the grade of Air Force brigadier general, reported PTI.

The report cited the US Defence Department and said that the nomination, which was announced on Thursday, will have to be confirmed by the Senate.

Notably, it is the Senate that approves all senior civilian and military appointments.

45-year-old Air Force Colonel Chari is currently serving as the Crew-3 commander and astronaut, at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Johnson Space Center, Texas.

Chari earned a master’s degree in aeronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and graduated from the US Naval Test Pilot School in Patuxent River, Maryland, the PTI report mentioned.

He also served as the commander of the 461st Flight Test Squadron and the director of the F-35 Integrated Test Force at Edwards Air Force Base in California.

According to the report, Raja J Chari was inspired by his father Srinivas Chari, who went to the US at a young age from Hyderabad for an engineering degree, to get a higher education and make a successful career. He met his wife and spent his entire career at John Deere in Waterloo, it added.