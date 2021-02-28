US Nods Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot Covid Vaccine For Emergency Use

Washington: The United States on Saturday authorized Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine for emergency use, giving the nation a third shot to battle the outbreak that has killed more than 500,000 Americans.

The single-shot vaccine is highly effective in preventing severe Covid-19, including against newer variants, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said before giving it a green light.

“This is exciting news for all Americans, and an encouraging development in our efforts to bring an end to the crisis,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement.

“But we cannot let our guard down now or assume that victory is inevitable,” he said.