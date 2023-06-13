US National Security Advisor calls on PM Modi

New Delhi: US National Security Advisor, H.E. Mr. Jake Sullivan, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

NSA Sullivan briefed Prime Minister on the progress in various sectors of bilateral cooperation. He conveyed that the US President Biden looked forward to welcoming Prime Minister on the State Visit.

PM expressed satisfaction at the growing and deepening Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US.

Prime Minister said that he looked forward to a productive visit and an engaging conversation with President Biden on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.