US National Archives release Documents related to assassination of John F Kennedy

Washington: The White House ordered the release of thousands of documents on the murder of US President John F Kennedy in full for the first time.

Thousands of documents related to the 1963 assassination of then US President John F.Kennedy were released by the US National Archives on Thursday. US President Joe Biden issued an executive order authorising the latest disclosure but said that some files would be kept under wraps until June 2023 to protect against possible ‘identifiable harm’, reported the BBC. The release of 13,173 documents will be useful for historians focusing on the events around the assassination. The White House said the release of the files would provide the public with a greater understanding of the investigation into the assassination.“ The profound national tragedy of President Kennedy`s assassination continues to resonate in American history and in the memories of so many Americans who were alive on that terrible day,” the memo read.