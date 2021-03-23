US: ‘Multiple’ deaths in mass shooting at Colorado grocery store

Colorado: A gunman killed multiple people including a police officer at a grocery store in Colorado on Monday, police said, in the latest shooting to hit the western state — scene of two of the most infamous US mass murders.

Multiple US media reports said at least six people were killed in the shooting, citing anonymous law enforcement sources.

Live-streamed video earlier had showed a white middle-aged man — shirtless and seemingly covered in blood — detained by police and led from the supermarket.

No motive for the attack was disclosed.

The shooting comes six days after eight people – six of them women of Asian descent – were killed by a gunman at three spas in Atlanta and a nearby county.

The White House said President Joe Biden has been briefed on Monday’s attack and will be kept up to date on developments. The FBI office in Denver tweeted that it’s assisting in the investigation at the request of the Boulder police.