US Military Kills ISIS Leader, 10 Associates In Somalia

Washington: In an operation carried out by the United States military, a senior Islamic State leader was killed in northern Somalia, US officials said on Thursday, as reported by the news agency Reuters.

Bilal al-Sudani, a US-designated ISIS leader in Somalia, was killed in the operation along with about 10 of his associates, officials told reporters on condition of anonymity.

The officials further said, the operation was approved by US President Joe Biden earlier this week and carried out within the past 24 hours, Reuters reported.

However, the officials denied discussing the basic details of the operation. They also declined to articulate any direct threat posed by Sudani to the United States and provide details about whether any intelligence was collected.

The officials also denied giving any information on how the US forces carried out the operation or even how many American troops were involved in the operation.

“On January 25, on orders from the president, the US military conducted an assault operation in northern Somalia that resulted in the death of a number of ISIS members, including Bilal al-Sudani,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement, as quoted by the news agency AFP.