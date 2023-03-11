US Man Loses 165 Kg Weight In Four Years After Doctor’s Warning

Mississippi: A man in Mississippi, US, lost over 365 pounds (roughly 165 kg) over four years after being told by a doctor that he was a “ticking time bomb” and wouldn’t live long. He weighed nearly 300 kg and underwent drastic weight loss with the motivation to live longer, reported WDAM 7.

Nicholas Craft started his weight loss journey in 2019 when he managed to lose roughly 18 kg in the first month through dieting. Speaking to Fox News Digital, the 42-year-old shared that he had been struggling with his weight since childhood and that he weighed “300 pounds (136 kg) in high school”.

Craft said, “Depression lead me to overeat, and I couldn’t get around as I should”. According to him, his condition caused body aches, knee pain, and shortness of breath while he also couldn’t “get into regular vehicles”. Craft shared that he even stopped going to family events and travelling due to his weight.

In 2019, a doctor told Craft that he was a “ticking time bomb” given his condition.

“The doctor told me if I don’t do something about my weight issue, I was going to end up dying between three to five years,” he was quoted as saying by WDAM 7. That is when Craft decided to make a change.