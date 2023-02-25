US Looking Forward To Keep Good Terms With Indian Military: Pentagon

New Delhi: The United States of America is looking forward to continuing to develop and build relationship with the Indian military, said Pentagon Press Secretary, as quoted by ANI.

Admitting that India and the US enjoy a good partnership, Pentagon Press Secretary, US Brigadier General Pat Ryder said on Friday, “US and India enjoy a good partnership. We look forward to continuing to develop and foster our relationship with the Indian military.”

He was addressing the press on the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ryder said, “This solemn anniversary is an opportunity for all who believe in freedom, rules, and sovereignty to recommit ourselves to supporting Ukraine’s brave defenders for the long haul, and recall that the stakes of Russia’s war stretch far beyond Ukraine.”

“Alongside our international allies and partners, we remain committed to supporting the Ukrainian people with the security assistance they need to defend their nation and take back their sovereign territory, and we will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” ANI quoted the Pentagon Press Secretary citing US Department of Defence.

He added, “In another demonstration of our enduring commitment, earlier today, the Department of Defense announced USD 2 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.”

On the other hand, US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu on Friday expressed the US viewpoint on India’s position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The top US diplomat for the region noted that the US doesn’t think India is going to end relations with Russia anytime soon. However, he hoped that India will use its influence with Russia to end the Ukraine war.

He made these comments while briefing reporters on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s upcoming travel to India, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. According to ANI, when asked to respond on the three countries being among the 32 nations that abstained from voting on Russia-Ukraine in Thursday’s UN General Assembly, Lu said, “It’s clear to us that the countries of Central Asia and India have had long, complex relations with Russia”.